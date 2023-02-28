scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

NZ vs ENG: Watch how Neil Wagner got James Anderson to help New Zealand beat England by 1 run after following on

NZ vs ENG: The Kiwis were down and out when Root and Stokes were going great guns.

NZ vs ENGJames Anderson was caught behind. (videograbs)
Listen to this article
NZ vs ENG: Watch how Neil Wagner got James Anderson to help New Zealand beat England by 1 run after following on
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by 1 run Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket test after being forced to follow-on.

With James Anderson and Jack Leach batting, England needed just two runs but New Zealand’s Neil Wagner had other plans and he got Anderson out. Caught behind by Blundell. Just a faint tickle off the bat down the leg and the keeper dived to his left to take it. NZ win by the barest of margins. The margin of victory is 1 run. They have snatched a win out of nowhere.

On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have batted England to victory and a 2-0 win in the two-test series.

Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match which had been heading England’s way tilted back in favor of New Zealand with the lower-order exposed.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

Last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from victory and the crowd holding its breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, No. 11 Anderson was caught down the leg side from the bowling of Neil Wagner and New Zealand had the win.

“It’s a special one this,” Wagner said. “We’ll celebrate this amazing achievement. It’s something we’re extremely proud of.”

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Williamson surpasses Taylor as New Zealand's most prolific test batter
WPL great platform to make India comeback: Poonam Yadav
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...

England twice and India one are the only other teams to have own a test after having to follow-on. The last occasion was in 2001 when India beat Australia by 171 runs at Eden Gardens.

With AP inputs

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:02 IST
Next Story

Controversy around Eric Garcetti, Biden’s pick for ambassador to India

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 28: Latest News
close