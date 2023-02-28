NZ vs ENG: Watch how Neil Wagner got James Anderson to help New Zealand beat England by 1 run after following on

New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by 1 run Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket test after being forced to follow-on.

With James Anderson and Jack Leach batting, England needed just two runs but New Zealand’s Neil Wagner had other plans and he got Anderson out. Caught behind by Blundell. Just a faint tickle off the bat down the leg and the keeper dived to his left to take it. NZ win by the barest of margins. The margin of victory is 1 run. They have snatched a win out of nowhere.

On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have batted England to victory and a 2-0 win in the two-test series.

Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match which had been heading England’s way tilted back in favor of New Zealand with the lower-order exposed.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

Winning a Test match after following on…

– England (at Sydney Cricket Ground on 20 December 1894)

– England (at Headingley, Leeds on 21 July 1981)

– India (at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 15 March 2001)

– New Zealand (at Basin Reserve, Wellington, today!)

Last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from victory and the crowd holding its breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, No. 11 Anderson was caught down the leg side from the bowling of Neil Wagner and New Zealand had the win.

"We keep living to fight for one another" The man of the moment Neil Wagner reflects on The Black Caps' historic win over England…

“It’s a special one this,” Wagner said. “We’ll celebrate this amazing achievement. It’s something we’re extremely proud of.”

England twice and India one are the only other teams to have own a test after having to follow-on. The last occasion was in 2001 when India beat Australia by 171 runs at Eden Gardens.

