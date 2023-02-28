That game is what Test cricket is about, it was just incredible: Ben Stokes after England’s loss to New Zealand by 1 run

NZ vs ENG: England skipper Ben Stokes said that game is what Test cricket is about, it was just incredible after his side’s loss to New Zealand in the second Test by one run in Wellington on Tuesday.

Stokes after the game in said, “That game is what Test cricket is about, it was just incredible. The emotions we were going through and obviously the Kiwi boys out there as well. Was incredible to be involved in such a Test match. Everyone’s got their money’s worth.”

“It was a case of assessing the situations, we always knew that at some point in that partnership (between himself and Root), Tim was gonna have to roll the dice with something. Wags came on and blew the game open for them. For myself and Joe there, that was our opportunity to pounce,” he added.

WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET New Zealand have won it by the barest of margins… This is test cricket at its finest ❤️ #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cFgtFBIkR4 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

About attacking the short-balls from the Kiwi bowlers, Stokes said, “Sometimes things don’t happen the way you want them to. With those bouncer plans, we had to make a decision and obviously, it didn’t come off for us. It was an opportunity for us to score runs there. As soon as Waggie came on to do those bouncers, I saw it as an opportunity to maybe take 20 runs off the over and then bring the game even more in our favour.

“Credit to Waggie and Tim for coming up with that idea. (On his knee) Better than bad. Disappointing to end with a loss here. We had a great summer last year. We have a few months off before the Ashes. We will look to do what we can,” he added.

New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by one run Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket Test after being forced to follow-on. On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have batted England to victory and a 2-0 win in the two-test series.

The guys will soak this up- Tim Southee

Winning captain Tim Southee after his side’s famous win said, “Right up there. A special win to come back after being asked to follow on. The guys will soak this up. The character shown by the guys has been very special. Try to stay as calm. Just give it your best shot. Great Test to be involved in.”

Speaking about the first Test which New Zealand lost by 267 runs he said, “We couldn’t read much into the Day-Night Test. England were all class in the first two days”

Praising the performances of his players Southee said “Number of guys to thank. The openers held it together in the second innings. Then Kane and Blundell. Neil has been doing this for a long period of time. It came off for him at the right time. Great for Test cricket for all the guys that are here. Having Test matches like these is good for Tests going forward.”

This is the first time since 2001 after India’s famous win in Eden Gardens a team has come back from follow-on and won the game. Courtesy of a thrilling win Kiwis levels the series 1-1.