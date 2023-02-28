A couple of holes in my shoes with few legs sticking in, says Neil Wagner about team huddle after New Zealand beat England by 1 run

NZ vs ENG: As the delirious with joy New Zealand players ran and jumped over each other before forming a huddle to celebrate the famous one-run win over England in Wellington, fast bowler Neil Wagner was the hero of the moment. Four wickets, including that of Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and last man James Anderson, were priceless and he was also quick on the field taking two smart catches.

“Someone’s nail fish-hook in my face… a couple of holes in my shoes with few legs sticking in … these are the moments that stay with life forever – not 5 wickets or whatever,” Wagner said when asked about the celebrations within the huddle.

New Zealand, after being made to follow-on, had posted 483 and gave England a 258-run target.

For all his effort with the ball, Wagner came very close to handing England the win.

New Zealand's Neil Wagner, left, and teammate Matt Henry embrace after New Zealand won by 1 run on day 5 of their cricket test match against England in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

In what was to be the second last ball of the second Test, left-arm quick Wagner bowled short down the leg-side to last man James Anderson. England, riding high on their Bazball philosophy, needed two to win at that point. If the ball had been called a ‘wide’ the scores would have been tied. But it was not to be and the second Test at Wellington hung in the balance.

Four overs earlier it was Wagner who took a tumbling catch at fine leg to dismiss the last recognised batsman Ben Foakes who had skied his pull shot to Tim Southee. But Anderson and Jack Leach had survived and England were just a couple of runs away from sweeping the two match series 0-2. Anderson had even swung to find a four in Wagner’s previous over.

But Wagner would have the last laugh. His hard lengths and deceptively good short balls are always a handful. Here he was really steaming in and bending his back to get the ball to rise. The ball to dismiss Anderson wasn’t the best though. Short and once again more leg-side, the England fast bowler could have let it go. But Anderson’s feeble attempt to play it to fine leg as the ball was rising towards his hips ended up in the hands of diving wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. A little more bat on it and the ball would have headed to the boundary. But New Zealand had pulled off a famous win; the first time a team following on had won a Test since India’s famous win over Australia at Eden Gardens.

WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET New Zealand have won it by the barest of margins… This is test cricket at its finest ❤️ #NZvENG

“Too much went through my head. Gosh! All the things that go at the top of the mark. What ball to bowl, they needed 2 runs. Should I pitch it and be at his stumps? You just stick to your guns. Keep thinking about getting that glove or catches in play. It just came off. Great character from the team to keep fighting,” Wagner said after pulling off the tense win.

It was Wagner who also struck major blows during England’s run chase when he dismissed the well-set Joe Root for 95 after getting rid of England captain Ben Stokes. Root was surprised by the rising trajectory of the ball and was caught at mid-wicket, Stokes tried to dispatch Wagner to the boundary but was caught too.

“It’s about summing up the conditions . There is a period where you go at him, take risks, and see if you can do this (bouncing at Stokes) – and buy a wicket. They needed runs, they also know they can get out. When you get wickets, it makes it hard for the next guy to start. It’s about summing up the conditions,” Wagner said about dismissing Stokes and Root in successive overs. Stokes and Root had added 121 runs for the sixth wicket and till they were at the crease, England looked in control.

When Anderson had hit a welcome boundary off Wagner in the 73rd over with England needing just six to win, it looked like this could be another win for the Bazball brand of cricket. Wagner said he felt the game had slipped away at that point.

“I thought that was the game. I was going for his gloves and the last thing I expected him to do was backing away and getting a big hit at it. And going between Williamson’s legs is not something you see. Especially in the over prior, one edge flew over Blundell (the wicketkeeper). You start thinking, whether that’s it, is this the game?.”

Kane Williamson who made a back against the ball century when they were following on called it a ‘fantastic game’.

“Doesn’t quite feel right to be standing here, after a game of cricket like that and the contributions we’ve seen from both teams throughout. A fantastic game of cricket to be a part of and, for us as a team, we’ve been fighting away in the test format for a while so it’s nice to get across the line on this one. This England team is playing incredible cricket at the moment and we’re up against it, coming into this game. So to fight away and compete and ultimately just get across the line is a really nice feeling,” Williamson said.

"We keep living to fight for one another" The man of the moment Neil Wagner reflects on The Black Caps' historic win over England…#NZvENG

England skipper Stokes said that he and Root should have taken the team home.

“That game is what Test cricket is about, the emotions we were going through and the Kiwi boys as well. Everyone’s got their money’s worth today. We knew that at some point Tim would have to roll the dice. For Joe and myself, that was the opportunity to pounce, and sometimes things don’t happen how you want them to. With bouncer plans, you have to make a decision about what to go to. As soon as Waggie came on I saw it as an opportunity to take 20 runs.”