‘I wanted to see Trent Boult play but I can also hear the other side of picking and choosing …’ Stephen Fleming unsure on the Boult and New Zealand issue

The Trent Boult issue came back as a topic of discussion after England hammered New Zealand in the first Test. With Matt Henry unavailable, and Boult available for selection, New Zealand didn’t pick him. Trent Boult was released from his New Zealand central contract last August after expressing a desire to spend more time with his family and make more room in his schedule for franchise cricket.

The topic came up for discussion on Sen Radio show hosted by former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Smith.

Stephen Fleming admitted that he was in a dilemma about the issue.

“My initial feeling was you have to put the best players out. You got to let the crowd see the best players play. And the contest would have been better for it. On the other side, some New Zealand players went to Pakistan (for their last tour) and did the hard yards. Trent Trent chose another direction.

So there is an argument both ways. Can he pick and choose what series he can be available based on personal set up or in principle? It’s an honour to play for Black caps. It’s a privilege.

I struggle to get a real fix on it. On one hand I wanted to see Trent play there but I can also hear the other side of things – picking and choosing doesn’t sit well either,” Fleming said.

“Whether I would have liked to see him there? yes of course I would it makes a better side. It might have meant England was not allowed to dictate the timings they did so well. Run rate would have been in control.”

England raced away in their first innings, allowing them to declare and bowl at New Zealand in the last session on the first day.

Stephen Fleming believes New Zealand “fed the beast” (England) through poor bowling after choosing to bowl first. Wagner was the most successful, claiming six wickets in the game but was costly, conceding 192 runs.

“It was a tough one. I was out there with Mark Richardson (for pitch report before the game) and we debated it for a long while. It was one of the cases where it was better to lose the toss. There was definitely some moisture and definitely a case for bowling. I don’t think Tim Southee would have envisaged batting at the end of the day. England going on their merry way and feast on pretty bad bowling.”

“We fed the beast, I reckon,” Fleming told SENZ radio,

“Maybe that was just a little bit of nerves. Tim Southee was good as we knew he would be but then the nerves and the first couple of spells from (Blair) Tickner and (debutant Scott) Kuggeleijn and (Neil) Wagner as well, the first two overs from Wagner were very loose in a different role for him with the new ball.

“So there was quite a bit of change having Wagner take the new ball, his first delivery was a beauty, after that it was pretty wide and pretty loose and it just gave England the opportunity to go on their merry way.

“Yeah, they were going to be aggressive (but) one of the opportunities that lies within that is to try and tie them up and see how long they can stay patient for,” he added.“It’s something that teams haven’t been able to do and it was something that I was really looking forward to.

“I thought the discipline of the New Zealand bowling attack would test their patience even if there wasn’t a huge amount of assistance on the wicket, but we just didn’t extract enough out of the conditions in the first hour and we were just too short and wide.

“Harry Brook was a great example, I think he had about 10 boundaries on the off side and only a couple of singles straight so there was a lack of adjustment and a lack of accuracy in what they were trying to do.”