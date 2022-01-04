NZ vs BAN 1st Test: Run-out chance missed with Ross Taylor way outside his crease

Blackcaps Ross Taylor, right, with Bangladesh's wicket keeper Liton Das during play on day four of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand (Source: AP)

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor escaped a massive run-out on day four of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh taking place in Mount Maunganui. Taylor was miles outside his crease but the bowler Ebadot Hossain failed to hit the stumps, leading to confusion in the middle.

First, Taylor was dropped by Shadman Islam off Mehidy Hasan when he was 17 but survived to stumps as New Zealand’s main hope of a defensible lead on the final day.

Then, batters Will Young and Taylor were almost caught in a mid-pitch conference after the fielder threw the ball back at Ebadot, who was a few meters away from the stumps, instead of towards the bowler’s end. Ebadot collected the throw but missed it.

Confusion in the middle! Ross Taylor was miles outside his crease but the bowler Ebadot Hossain fails to hit the stumps NZ 126/2#NZvBAN | https://t.co/5hVSgg53AH pic.twitter.com/e8Mh9fZbKp — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 4, 2022

Ebadot bowled Bangladesh to the brink of a famous victory over World Test Champions in a fiery spell. On a pitch where the two sides collectively amassed 786 runs in their first innings, with the tourists taking a 130-run lead, Ebadot reduced New Zealand to 147/5 at stumps, a lead of only 17 runs.

After dismissing first innings century-maker Devon Conway for 13, Ebadot removed Will Young (69), Henry Nicholls (0) and Tom Blundell (0) in the space of six balls to fortify the strong position the Bangladesh batters had created.

“The first thing to know about Ebadot as a person is that he only came to cricket about five years ago,” Bangladesh’s West Indies-born bowling coach Ottis Gibson said. “He won a fast-bowling competition somewhere and two years later he was playing international cricket. He’s a joy to work with because he’s enthusiastic and he wants to learn so much. When his confidence is high he can bowl spells like this.”

New Zealand was just hanging on at stumps in the face of Ebadot’s aggressive swing bowling. Taylor, in his penultimate Test match before retirement, was 37 and allrounder Rachin Ravindra was 6.