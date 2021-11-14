NZ vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch the T20 World Cup final

T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: The fiestiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the “Ring of Fire”. Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson’s astute leadership.It will be their first T20 World Cup final and if they do end up winning it, it will be a remarkable achievement for a country of five million which keeps churning out world-class players.

Australia hold the upper-hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India.

Their last meeting in a World Cup final, in the 50-over format in 2015, was bossed by the Aussies, who have not won an ICC event since then. Fans of both the teams will have to work against their body clock to watch the game from their TV sets with the final starting well past midnight in both the countries.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

When and what time will Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match begin?

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, Nov 14.

Which channel will telecast Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match in India?

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match can be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app. You can also follow live score, updates and highlights of the match right here at the indianexpress.com.