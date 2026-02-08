New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Depleted NZ look to go past formidable AFG

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: (PTI Photo)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: The last time New Zealand and Afghanistan met in the group stage of a T20 World Cup, the latter gave the Kiwis a hammering that they could never come back from. Rahmanulla Gurbaz’s 56-ball 80 had helped Afghanistan to a score of 159/6 in Guyana. New Zealand though, crumbled to four-wicket haulrs from captain Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi and were all out for a paltry 75.

While New Zealand may have revenge on their minds, they are going into this year’s tournament with a depleted squad. They were pummelled by India 4-1 going into the T20 World Cup. Batters Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have been struck down with illness, while Finn Allen is nursing a shoulder injury he sustained in that series against India. Meanwhile, allrounder Michael Bracewell and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson have been dealing with calf issues.

Story continues below this ad Squads: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman Live Updates Feb 8, 2026 08:20 AM IST HELLO Here we go! After three games on the first day of the T20 World Cup, day 2 of the event starts off with a game between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the game on our blog. Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA Suryakumar Yadav in action. (Express photo by Narendra vaskar) When the World Cup draw was announced, the opening fortnight looked grim: potential blowouts as cricket’s elite bulldozed the associates. By stumps on Day One, that assumption looked dangerously condescending. The Netherlands nearly stunned Pakistan in Colombo. Then in Mumbai, a team of American immigrants reduced India to 77 for 6—and silenced one of cricket’s most raucous stadiums. That it needed Suryakumar Yadav to buckle down and steer his team to what proved a match-winning total was testament to the pressure applied by an American team chasing immigrants’ dreams. READ MORE.

