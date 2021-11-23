NZ hold upper hand against India in last 5 Test matches, lead 3-2 in head-to-head

Some prominent names including captain Virat Kohli (who is scheduled to come back for the second test), opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested. (File)

In the recent past, New Zealand has managed to emerge as India’s Achilles Heel in ICC events. Be it the 2019 World Cup semi-final, World Test Championship final, or in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, they have managed to keep India at bay.

However, the Black Caps are yet to win a Test series in India, but they will be looking to improve their record against a depleted Indian side. Some prominent names including captain Virat Kohli (who is scheduled to come back for the second test), opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested. On Tuesday, KL Rahul was also ruled out of the series following a muscle strain on his left thigh. He was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav.

In the 34 Test matches played between India and New Zealand in India, the hosts have won 16 matches and lost just two, while 16 Tests ended in a draw.

Interestingly, New Zealand hold the upper hand against India in the last 5 Test matches with Kane Williamson’s side leading 3-2 in head-to-head.

Here we look at the last five Test matches played between India and New Zealand:

WTC Final 2021: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli’s side by eight wickets in Southampton to win the inaugural World Test Championship.

Kane Williamson won the flip of the coin and put India to bat on a green top at Rose Bowl. Kyle Jamieson (5/31) was the star with the ball as New Zealand bowled out India for a paltry 217.

Ishant Sharma (3/48) and Mohammed Shami (4/76) restricted New Zealand to 249 in their first innings and kept India in the hunt. Indian batters exploded in the second innings as they were bundled out for 170 with a lead of 138 runs.

R Ashwin removed both Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway to keep India alive in the contest. But an unbeaten 96 run partnership between Kane Williamson (52 not out) and Ross Taylor (47) steered Black Caps to their first World title.

2nd Test Christchurch, March 2020: New Zealand trump India by 7 wickets

Kyle Jamieson’s all-around show helped New Zealand register a comfortable 7 wicket win to seal the series 2-0 at Christchurch.

Virat Kohli lost another toss but India managed to put 242 runs on the board, courtesy three half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw (54), Cheteshwar Pujara (54), and Hanuma Vihari (55). Kyle Jamieson (5/45) was the pick of the bowler for New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and hammered Shami (4/81) reduced New Zealand to 177 for 8 but a counter-attacking 49 from Jamieson helped Kiwis to concede the first innings lead of 7 seven runs.

Trent Boult (4/28) and Tim Southee (3/36) ran through India’s batting line-up as they bowled out to 124 runs in 46 overs.

Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) put on a 103-run partnership for the first wicket, as New Zealand hammered India by 7 wickets.

1st Test, Wellington, February 2020: Southee stars in New Zealand’s 10-wicket win

Tim Southee (4/49 & 5/61) bagged nine wickets in the match as New Zealand trounced India by 10 wickets to go 1-0 in the two-match Test series.

After being put in to bat, India got bowled out for 165 with Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson (4/39) sharing four wickets apiece.

Kane Williamson’s hard-fought 89 and valuable contributions from Ross Taylor (44), Colin de Grandhomme (43), and Kyle Jamieson (44) helped New Zealand to reach 348 in their first innings.

Trailing by 183 runs, India got skittled out for 191 runs with Southee and Trent Boult (4/39) sharing nine wickets between them. With nine runs to win, the Kiwis chased down the target in 1.4 overs with all wickets in hand.

3rd Test, Indore, October 2016: R Ashwin seals emphatic 321 runs for India vs New Zealand

A 13 wicket haul from R Ashwin helped India to beat New Zealand by 321 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash in a devastating fashion.

Batting first, India rode on a double century from skipper Virat Kohli (211) and a crafty ton from his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (188) as they declared their first innings total on 557 for 5.

Martin Guptill (72), Tom Latham (53), and Jimmy Neesham (71) put on a resilient show but playing R Ashwin (6/81) on a turning pitch is not a piece of cake. New Zealand bowled out for 299.

Leading by 258 runs, India decided to bat again and Cheteshwar Pujara (101 not out) scored a fantastic century. India declared their second innings on 216 for 3 and set up 475 runs for New Zealand to win the match.

Chasing a massive total, New Zealand crumbled under pressure and could only muster 153 runs in their second innings. Ashwin (7/59) again excelled with the ball for India.

2nd Test, Kolkata, September 2016: India beat New Zealand by 178 runs

An all-round India defeated New Zealand comprehensively by 178 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Batting first, half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (87), Ajinkya Rahane (77), and Wriddhiman Saha (54) helped India to post 316 runs in the first innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (5/48) five-wicket haul restricted New Zealand to 204 runs in their first innings.

Leading by 112 runs, India was reeling at 106 for 6 in their second innings. But a timely 103-run partnership between Rohit Sharma (82) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) rescued India to 263 runs.

Chasing 376 runs, New Zealand started on a positive note with Tom Latham’s (74) brilliant batting, but he didn’t get much help from the other end.

Mohammed Shami (3/46), R Ashwin (3/82), and Ravindra Jadeja (3/41) bagged three wickets each for India.