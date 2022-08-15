NZ batter Martin Guptill crosses Rohit Sharma to become highest T20I run scorer

August 15, 2022 4:37:16 pm
New Zealand batter Martin Guptill overtook Rohit Sharma on Sunday to become the highest run scorer in T20 International when he scored 15 runs against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston. The Kiwi batter now sits at 3,497 runs after his short innings on Sunday night.
Coincidentally, Rohit had crossed Guptill as the leading run-scorer after scoring 64 in the first T20I against the same opposition in July. Rohit (3,487) and third-placed Virat Kohli (3,308) will get the chance to move to the top when India take part in the Asia Cup later this month.
In the match, a 102-run opening wicket stand between Brandon Kings and Shamarh Brook helped West Indies beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I to prevent a clean sweep of the three-match series.
Martin Guptill to the top!
The @BLACKCAPS opener goes to No.1, though there is an Asia Cup around the corner for two batters in the chasing pack 🏏
More on Guptill's record and #WIvNZ: https://t.co/aws5Z9q9hL pic.twitter.com/cTijVVXjPY
— ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2022
New Zealand could only muster 145 for 7 after opting to bat first and the hosts reached chased down the target with an over to spare, as stand-in captain Rovman Powell hit Jimmy Neesham for six to clinch the win and leave the series 2-1 in New Zealand’s favour.
The decision by the West Indies to play two spinners proved vital with New Zealand having difficulty maneuvering around Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh, with Pacer Odean Smith giving proper support.
Subscriber Only Stories
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his side was outplayed on the day and they will now turn their attention to the three-match ODI series that starts on Wednesday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Latest News
Cash-strapped Britons give up pets as living costs soar
Salman Khan celebrates 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger with Tiger 3 teaser: ‘Tiger is back,’ watch video
Gujarat: Vector-borne diseases rising, may go up further after monsoon, say health officials
Varisu video from sets leaked: Vijay, Sarathkumar, and Prabhu shoot scene at hospital. Watch
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
Indigenous artillery gun salute, flag hoisting across continents: How the Indian armed forces observed the 76th I-Day
Apple wanted to ‘build business together’ with Facebook before ad feud: Report
Chennai This Week: An exciting bunch of live music shows and generous doses of laughter
OnePlus working on a foldable phone? CEO Pete Lau shares a teaser
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2022 Released: Check how to download
Tricolour reflects aspiration of people: Tripura CM Saha at I-Day programme
The RSS didn’t contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle’s legacy