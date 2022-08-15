scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

NZ batter Martin Guptill crosses Rohit Sharma to become highest T20I run scorer

The Kiwi batter now sits at 3,497 runs after his short innings on Sunday night.

By: Sports Desk |
August 15, 2022 4:37:16 pm
Martin Guptill overtook Rohit Sharma on Sunday to become the highest run scorer in T20 International when he scored 15 runs against the West Indies. (File)

New Zealand batter Martin Guptill overtook Rohit Sharma on Sunday to become the highest run scorer in T20 International when he scored 15 runs against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston. The Kiwi batter now sits at 3,497 runs after his short innings on Sunday night.

Coincidentally, Rohit had crossed Guptill as the leading run-scorer after scoring 64 in the first T20I against the same opposition in July. Rohit (3,487) and third-placed Virat Kohli (3,308) will get the chance to move to the top when India take part in the Asia Cup later this month.

In the match, a 102-run opening wicket stand between Brandon Kings and Shamarh Brook helped West Indies beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I to prevent a clean sweep of the three-match series.

New Zealand could only muster 145 for 7 after opting to bat first and the hosts reached chased down the target with an over to spare, as stand-in captain Rovman Powell hit Jimmy Neesham for six to clinch the win and leave the series 2-1 in New Zealand’s favour.

The decision by the West Indies to play two spinners proved vital with New Zealand having difficulty maneuvering around Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh, with Pacer Odean Smith giving proper support.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his side was outplayed on the day and they will now turn their attention to the three-match ODI series that starts on Wednesday.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 04:37:16 pm

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

