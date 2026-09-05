‘Nothing’s changed’: Hayden on chaos in Pakistan cricket

Over the last week, Pakistan cricket has once again courted chaos after seven players, including Muhammad Rizwan, were released along with head coach Sarfraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul following the team’s loss against England in the second Test at Lord’s.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who has been the batting coach as well as a team mentor for Pakistan in the past, has said that nothing has changed in Pakistan cricket and that players are always under pressure.

“I really enjoy and enjoyed my time working with Pakistan. Nothing’s changed, though. You know, that is always the trouble. That’s not an environment, you know; a pressure cooker is an environment for the middle, not for all the other peripheral things that happen outside. And it’s just too difficult an environment to be consistent because this is the formula,” Hayden said on the Wisden Cricket podcast.