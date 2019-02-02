Not worried about KL Rahul’s form, says Rahul Dravid

U-19 and India A coach Rahul Dravid said that KL Rahul is one player who has centuries in all three formats and that he was not worried about his form.

KL Rahul has come under criticism over his form recently, having crossed 50-run mark only once in his last 12 innings. Speaking during ongoing home series against England Lions, Dravid said, “I have no doubt that Rahul has quality and ability,” Dravid said. “He’s playing the four-dayers, and he’s proven he can succeed in the international level in all three formats. He’s one player who has hundreds in T20Is, Tests and ODIs so I’m not worried about his form.”

With Dravid getting a chance to test India A’s bench strength in the ODI against the Lions, Dravid said that he was happy with the contributions of his young squad. “Ajinkya (Rahane) came here and scored runs,” Dravid said. “(Hanuma) Vihari, Shreyas Iyer did quite well. The seamers Deepak (Chahar) and Shardul (Thakur) did well. Navdeep (Saini), Avesh Khan and Axar Patel have been excellent. Both the legspinners (Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande) showed promise and potential, so there were a lot of performances that the selectors can look at and be happy about.”

“It was also a younger squad, so it was an opportunity to bring the younger players for the last few games – you saw the likes of Rituraj Gayakwad, Himmat Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ricky Bhui. They’ve not been part of our set-up, but we want to slowly bring them in because they’ve done well in one-day and Ranji games.”

Dravid added that he expected the pitches in England to be flat. “The wickets will be very different compared to 1999, they’ve become very flat. I expect it to be a very high-scoring World Cup. We went with India A last year, and 300 was regularly scored, so it’ll be a lot more high-scoring than 1999. We used the Duke’s ball then, now it’s Kookaburra… plus two new balls and field restrictions are there, so we can’t compare the World Cups.”

“But India are playing very good cricket and definitely go in as one of the favourites. Hopefully, the boys can peak over the next few months,” he added.