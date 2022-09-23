scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Not winning a World Cup is my only regret: Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami also said receiving the India cap was the most memorable moment of her cricketing journey.

Jhulan Goswami, on Friday, revealed that not being able to win an ODI World Cup is her “only regret” in an otherwise glittering cricket career.

Speaking on the eve of her final international game on Saturday, Goswami said that she is grateful to the game for giving her name and fame.

“I have played two World Cup finals but couldn’t win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare for World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hard work.

“For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup,” the 39-year-old right-arm pacer said on the eve of her final international match.”

“When I started I never thought of playing for such a long time. It was great experience. I am fortunate to play the sport. Honestly, coming from a humble background and a small town like Chakdah (in West Bengal’s Nadia district) I didn’t know anything about women’s cricket,” said the legend.

Goswami also said receiving the India cap was one of the most memorable moments of her journey.

“My best memory is when I got the India cap and bowled the first over because I never imagined (that I will play for India). The journey was difficult as I had to travel for two-and-half hours by local train one way everyday for training.”

The senior bowler also recalled how the 1997 Women’s World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens, watched by close to 90,000 people, fuelled her ambitions.

“In 1997, I was a ball girl at the Eden Gardens where I saw my first women’s World Cup final. From that day, my dream was to represent India,” she said.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:18:49 pm
