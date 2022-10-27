Not too happy with my 50 but what’s important is getting runs: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma will feel that a weight has been lifted off his chest after his 53 off 39 balls against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Rohit, who had a disappointing first game against Pakistan in their World Cup opener, looked to have found his touch against the Dutch, helping India reach 179/2 in 20 overs. Even though the man himself said after the match that he was not to happy with the way he scored his 50 but acknowledged that they were important runs.

“Not too happy with my fifty, but what’s important is getting runs – doesn’t matter if they are good looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up,” the Indian skipper said.

It was only his third T20 fifty in 2022 and the innings helped set the platform as Virat Kohli (62) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) lifted the team to a good total.

Rohit, however, said that he thought that the win against the Dutch was a near perfect one for the Indian team.

“I thought it was a clinical win. Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We however always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bother about the opposition. To be honest, this was a near perfect win,” Rohit said.

“Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots,” he added.