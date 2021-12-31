‘Not the evening I planned’: Steve Smith gets stuck in elevator for 55 minutes

Australia’s Steve Smith on Thursday got stuck in an elevator at a Melbourne hotel for almost one hour. He livestreamed his experience on Instagram while teammate Marnus Labuschagne made efforts to help him from outside, even offering chocolates from the tiny gap in the door of the lift.

Providing live updates of his ordeal on Instagram, Smith said, “I’m on my floor, I’m staying on this level but the doors won’t open. Out of service up there apparently. I’ve tried to get the door open; I’ve got this side open, Marnus is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail.

“Not quite the evening I had planned, let’s be honest,” he ssaid

such incredible content from the big man stuck in a lift pic.twitter.com/5XtZasAMWk — Abi Slade (@abi_slade) December 30, 2021

When a technician finally succeeded in opening the door, Smith came out of it to a round of applause from his Australian teammates. “Safely back in the room. Finally, out of the lift. That certainly was an experience. 55 minutes I will probably never get back,” he said.

Smith had led Australia to victory in Adelaide over England, who have already lost the Ashes after three successive defeats. Smith took over as captain for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 after Pat Cummins was ruled out after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Cummins returned and led Australia to an emphatic innings and 14-run victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to wrap up the series.