‘Not anywhere close the end’: Virat Kohli urged to reverse Test retirement after sparkling fifty in IPL 2026 opener

Virat Kohli brushed off any concerns of rust in timing and form as he got down to business swiftly during the IPL 2026 opener for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Returning to competitive action two months after his last ODI for India in January, Kohli steered RCB to a thumping win over SunRisers Hyderabad in the fastest 200-plus run chase in IPL history.

Pursuing a 202-run target, Kohli was at his flawless best, smashing an unbeaten 69 off only 38 deliveries. The quality of his timing prompted former India batter Ambati Rayudu to urge Kohli to come out of Test retirement and continue for another “five to six” years.

“I feel his best is yet to come in the IPL. What we have seen is just a trailer. Fitness was never an issue with him. I don’t think he would ever get into any trouble with his physical fitness, getting late on the ball, or slowing down on the field.

“The only thing that can make him take a step back is his mental state. I don’t think he’s anywhere closer to the end of his career. I still see quality five to six years in him,” Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo’s ‘Time Out’ show after Kohli put on a sparkling show in Bengaluru.

After Devdutt Padikkal’s quick-fire 61 set up the chase, Kohli moved up the gears to wrap up the chase. The 37-year-old walloped five sixes and as many fours to lead RCB to their 202-run target in only 15.4 overs.

Lauding Kohli’s supreme presence and fitness, Rayudu even further ahead to say that he could make a comeback in whites as Test captain.

“I think he should make a comeback in Test cricket. Hopefully, as a captain. He’s been the best red-ball captain that at least I have seen in Indian cricket. He should, the way he’s batting, I think it’s a loss for Indian cricket,” Rayudu added.

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Kohli called timed on his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 matches in May 2025 during the IPL season. He later finished as RCB’s highest run-getter in the edition as they ended their 18-season title drought, beating Punjab Kings in the final.