Not that I’m aware of: Dravid on India adopting split captaincy

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday denied that his team has adopted split captaincy.

Since India’s unceremonious semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last year, there is speculation over the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the shortest format.

The three have not featured in any T20 game since the World Cup semifinal against England in November, missing the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They will also miss the three games against the Black Caps starting this week.

In Rohit’s absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side and is also seen as the front-runner to captain the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Not that I am aware of (India adopting split captaincy). That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so,” Dravid said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Dravid himself had called for patience as the Indian T20 team goes through a rebuilding phase hinting that it could be the end of the road for the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul.

However, Rohit maintains that he hasn’t taken a call on his T20 future.

“We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format,” Rohit had said earlier this month.