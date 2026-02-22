‘I’m not liking it’: Manjrekar calls Suryakumar Yadav’s cautious batting in T20 World Cup a ‘dangerous thing to do’

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised Suryakumar Yadav’s excessively cautious batting approach in the ongoing T20 World Cup, insisting that it sets a “dangerous” template for the team in the format. On the eve of India’s Super 8 opener against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Manjrekar called out the India captain’s watchful batting which was unlike his usual avatar that bats with abandon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Manjrekar lauded the captain’s 84-run knock in the tournament opener against the United States of America in Mumbai, lifting the side from the doldrums — from 77 for six — to a match-winning knock with his calibrated approach. However, with a shaky top-order display thus far in the tournament, Suryakumar has continued to maintain the tempo throughout the group stages.