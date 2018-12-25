Not going to take a banner and explain that this is who I am: Virat Kohli on his public persona

India captain Virat Kohli, whose public persona has been widely debated across platforms, said that he was not interested in explaining to the world who he is or that they need to like him and his focus is on doing well for the team.

On the eve of the third Test between India and Australia, India skipper said, “What I do or how I think, I am not going to take a banner outside to the world and explain that this is who I am and you need to like me or stuff like that. These are things that happen on the outside. I have no control over that. It’s an individual choice, what you want to focus on. My focus is on the Test match, winning the Test match and doing well for the team. That’s all it is.”

He further said that what people write about him does not concern him and that is their point of view. “I honestly have no idea about any of the articles or anything that people say because that does not concern me. It’s not something I have written. Everyone is entitled to his or her point of view, and I have total respect for that. I just want to focus on good cricket, and try and make my team win.”

On coach Ravi Shastri calling him an ‘absolute gentleman’ despite certain sections of the Australian media tagging him as the ‘villain’, Kohli said, “He has spent enough time with me to know the kind of person I am. The people who know me, you can ask them. I won’t be answering this question myself.”

Kohli was involved in on-field banter with opposition captain Tim Paine in the second Test, with the Indian skipper blocking his path while he was batting, requiring the umpire to intervene. Kohli said, “That’s past. It’s Test cricket, at the highest level, when two tough teams are going against each other, there will be things that will happen on the field. I think it is important to leave it there and focus on the next Test.”

“We are not looking to find something to talk about. As long as the line is not crossed, you have no issues. I am sure Tim and myself both understand what happened and don’t want to do something unnecessary. We want to lead our teams well and play good cricket, which the public wants to see.”