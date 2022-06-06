Not followed Waqar Younis, my idols are Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvneshwar, says Umran Malik

Umran Malik has picked up 22 wickets in 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) but it’s his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour that has caught the imagination of all and sundry with calls for his immediate selection in top-flight cricket.

Apart from his searing pace, Malik’s bowling action has been compared to Pakistan’s great Waqar Younis. Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has said that Malik reminds him of legendary Waqar Younis.

At Indian Express Idea Exchange, Malik said that he has never followed Waqar subconsciously.

“I have not followed Waqar Younis. I have a natural action. My idols include (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) bhai. I used to follow them when I was playing while coming through the ranks,” said Malik.

Former players and experts have all spoken in unison about Umran’s selection to the national team. With all that hype around him, the 22-year-old Jammu speedster has managed to remain calm inside and not get carried away.

“There’s no point getting carried away. If it is destined to happen, it will Inshallah. I want to do my best for my country. I have got an opportunity in these five (T20I) matches (against South Africa). My goal will be that we win all five matches, I perform well and single-handedly win those games for India,” said Malik.

Malik on life after IPL: “Firstly, I am really grateful for all the love and respect that I have been getting from all over India. Relatives and other people keep coming home, it feels very good. I have been a bit busy after the IPL, but have not missed training and practice.”