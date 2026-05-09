‘Not even sure if he’ll accept captaining the side’: Subramaniam Badrinath on Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife were blessed with a child on May 7, fueling speculation about his availability for the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday. Hardik Pandya also missed the previous game due to an injury. Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath discussed the possibility of Hardik and Surya missing, addressing Rohit Sharma’s chances of leading.

“MI looks at a different side when Rohit scores runs. When Rohit gets going, it feels like everyone in MI gets energised. Also, if Hardik and Suryakumar Yadav don’t play the game, it’s not right to go back to Rohit Sharma as captain just because no one is there. I am not even sure if he’ll accept captaining the side,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.