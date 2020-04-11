Not enough seniors in India who will set aside self-interest to help youngsters: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir said the Indian team of the 2000s had many role models. (File Photo) Gautam Gambhir said the Indian team of the 2000s had many role models. (File Photo)

Gautam Gambhir said youngsters in the current Indian cricket team are at an disadvantage because they do not have enough senior players to look up to who can ‘set aside their self-interests’ for the team. Gambhir said he played in the India team at such a time when there were seniors like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar who would do this.

Speaking on a television show on Saturday, Gambhir said he agreed with Yuvraj Singh that seniors of the current team are not ‘ambassadors of the nation’ like the seniors in the team of the 2000s had been.

He said, “I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently, like in the 2000’s, we had Dravid, Kumble, Laxman, Sourav and Sachin to guide the team. It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you’re going through a rough patch. Right now, I don’t think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters.”

“I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now,” Yuvraj had said in an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma earlier in the week.

