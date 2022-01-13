scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

‘Not done yet’: Chris Cairns takes ‘baby steps’ after life-threatening surgeries

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns took his first steps in rehabilitation after life-threatening surgeries that left his paralysed from waist down.

By: Sports Desk |
January 13, 2022 10:32:49 am
'Good to be standing tall': Chris Cairns takes first steps on road to recovery

After suffering aortic dissection which was followed with life-threatening medical surgeries, former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has taken his first steps on the long road to recovery.

The 51-year-old suffered an aortic dissection — an often fatal rare heart condition — in August and was on life support in a Sydney hospital. He was saved by four open heart surgeries but he had a spinal stroke on the operating table, which left him paralysed from the waist down.

Last month, the 52-year old had said that he might not be able to walk again. Returning from his Christmas break, the former Black Caps cricketer worked hard on recovery and said he felt ‘good to be standing tall’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharing a video of his rehabilitation on social media on Thursday, Cairns wrote, “It ain’t pretty, but it’s progress. Working hard since I got back from Xmas break. Not in danger of winning any Olympic medals just yet, but good to be standing tall and heading in the right direction. #notdoneyet #babysteps #spinalstroke #aorticdissection #survivor.”

Cairns, who has played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for New Zealand between 1989 to 2006, is now living at the University of Canberra hospital in a special rehabilitation facility. He had gone back home during the Christmas break, posting pictures of himself playing cricket in a wheelchair with his family.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair but he said he is simply ‘lucky to still be here.’

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah takes 5 as India claim slight edge over Proteas
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 13: Latest News