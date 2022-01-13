‘Not done yet’: Chris Cairns takes ‘baby steps’ after life-threatening surgeries

After suffering aortic dissection which was followed with life-threatening medical surgeries, former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has taken his first steps on the long road to recovery.

The 51-year-old suffered an aortic dissection — an often fatal rare heart condition — in August and was on life support in a Sydney hospital. He was saved by four open heart surgeries but he had a spinal stroke on the operating table, which left him paralysed from the waist down.

Last month, the 52-year old had said that he might not be able to walk again. Returning from his Christmas break, the former Black Caps cricketer worked hard on recovery and said he felt ‘good to be standing tall’.

Sharing a video of his rehabilitation on social media on Thursday, Cairns wrote, “It ain’t pretty, but it’s progress. Working hard since I got back from Xmas break. Not in danger of winning any Olympic medals just yet, but good to be standing tall and heading in the right direction. #notdoneyet #babysteps #spinalstroke #aorticdissection #survivor.”

It ain’t pretty, but it’s progress. Working hard since I got back from Xmas break. Not in danger of winning any Olympic medals just yet, but good to be standing tall and heading in the right direction. #notdoneyet #babysteps #spinalstroke #aorticdissection #survivor pic.twitter.com/kRAQC88Gr4 — Chris Cairns (@chriscairns168) January 13, 2022

Cairns, who has played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for New Zealand between 1989 to 2006, is now living at the University of Canberra hospital in a special rehabilitation facility. He had gone back home during the Christmas break, posting pictures of himself playing cricket in a wheelchair with his family.

Best day of rehab yet. First time using the hydrotherapy pool, first time standing unaided and to walk/float my way up the pool! Man! I’ve heard freedom is the oxygen of the soul….being able to swim and kick my legs today was the most free I’ve ever felt. 🙏 #justkeepswimming pic.twitter.com/xmjUFSRFb3 — Chris Cairns (@chriscairns168) December 15, 2021

He is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair but he said he is simply ‘lucky to still be here.’