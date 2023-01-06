‘Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control’: Gavaskar on Arshdeep’s no-ball record. ‘It’s never easy’, says Dinesh Karthik

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has slammed left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for bowling four no balls in his two-over spell against Sri Lanka at Pune.

“As a professional, you can’t be doing this. We often hear that today’s players say, things aren’t in our control. Not bowling no ball is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control,” said Gavaskar when he was on his commentary duty for Star Sports.

Arshdeep, who returned to Indian colors in the second of the three T20Is against Sri Lanka at Pune, had a torrid time with the ball as he conceded 37 runs off just the two overs he bowled on the night.

The 23-year-old also became the first Indian to bowl three consecutive no-balls in a T20I during his first over of the night. Arshdeep had missed out on the first T20I owing to illness. He had last featured for India in November during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

You’ve got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice . It’s never easy #INDvsSL — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 5, 2023

However, senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik came in support of Arshdeep. He took to Twitter and wrote,” You’ve got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice. It’s never easy.”

India slumped to a 16-run loss in the second T20I as Sri Lanka cruised to 206/6 in their quota of 20 overs on the back of fifties from Kusal Mendis (52 off 21) and captain Dasun Shanaka (56* off 22). The visitors levelled the three-match series 1-1.