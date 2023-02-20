‘Not Bazball. Not Benball. Just English Test cricket’ says Ben Stokes

England’s Ben Stokes continues trying in vain to change the terminology around ‘Bazball’. Yet again, after the thumping win against New Zealand in the first Test, the England captain Stokes requested the media and fans not to term their aggressive approach as ‘Bazball’ or ‘Benball’. Instead, he wants them to call it “just Test cricket .. English Test cricket, sorry”.

Not that it’s going to happen, of course. England’s 267-run victory was their 10th win in 11 tests since Stokes and McCullum became captain and coach. Bazball was termed as soon as McCullum took over the job. It was coined by the Cricinfo journalist Andrew Miller.

“I thought me and Baz had said it enough just to let people die it off, but it just keeps on popping back up,” Stokes said.

“Although Rooty [Joe Root] has stuck like a little badge on Baz’s bag saying ‘Bazball’ on it. Not sure if he’s picked that up yet, but he’ll hate that.”

“He [McCullum] loves everyone else taking plaudits rather than himself – he was like that as a player and pretty sure he was like that as a captain, and we’ve seen that’s what he’s like as a coach.“Bazball doesn’t really have a good ring to it, does it?”.

But it has for the fans, for sure.

“I don’t have any idea what ‘Bazball’ is,’ McCullum had once told SEN radio. ’It’s not just all crash and burn, if you look at the approach, and that’s why I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there.

‘Because there’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on. There’s also times where they’ve absorbed pressure beautifully as well.’