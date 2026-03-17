‘Not an all-rounder’: ‘Fitter’ Rohit Sharma could play bigger role for MI in IPL 2026, but there’s a catch

Will Mumbai Indians use Rohit Sharma in the specialist batter-cum Impact substitute option in the 2026 IPL? Or will a fitter and slimmer version of their former captain prompt the five-time champions to alter their plans this season?

As Rohit linked up with the MI squad as they hit the ground running on preparations on Tuesday, head coach Mahela Jayawardene on the potential changes in the way they will use their most successful player this time. Mumbai have not been in an IPL final for five years and captain Hardik Pandya’s takeover from Rohit hasn’t yet realised a return to the summit clash across the last two seasons.

In 2025, Rohit was majorly used as an Impact Player, featuring only during MI’s batting innings. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain had a middling season, scoring 418 runs in 15 innings with an average under 30. Speaking at an MI Junioe 2026 event on Tuesday, Jayawardene revealed that fitness concerns meant that Rohit had to be used as the expendable on the field. The former Sri Lanka captain also said that he intended to use Rohit in a different role this year.

“The way we managed him last year, he had a few niggles as well so we needed to manage that. The thing is, he is still making a huge impact on the team, whether he is on the field or not. But definitely, this year, I want to keep him more on the field as much as I can,” Jayawardene said.

“But when we are rotating bowlers or the impact player, if the other player needs to be there, most of our guys are all-rounders and bowl as well. So if the captain needs that option on the field, it is something I have to look at and discuss, depending on the opposition we are playing. Two guys who are not all-rounders is Rohit and Surya. So, can you help me with that decision-making? We’ll see how it goes,” he explained.

Rohit, 38, has been out of competitive action since the ODI series against New Zealand at home in January, when he scored 26, 24 and 11 as India lost 2-1. Jayawardene, however, lauded Rohit’s physical makeover in recent times.

“I think he has done a lot of work behind the scenes,” Jayawardene told reporters.

Story continues below this ad

“(He) had a lot of skill work done in the last week. He’s joined us on the first day itself for our training camp. He looked good in the nets, very good.

“A newer version of Rohit as well, much fitter, very committed so I’m looking forward to him leading us from the top,” Jayawardene added.