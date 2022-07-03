Northamptonshire vs India, T20 warm-up match Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Fresh on the back of a seven wicket win against Derbyshire, India will face Northamptonshire in their second and final T20 warm-up match ahead of the three match series against England. With Hardik Pandya given rest after the 2-0 T20I series win in Ireland, Dinesh Karthik had been named captain ahead of the match on Friday.

“Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue,” Karthik had written on social media.

“Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special and a great honour. Big thanks to all who have always supported and for the wishes. Proud of being a part of this team.”

India sailed comfortably to victory against Derbyshire having restricted them for 150 in 20 overs and chasing it down with 20 balls to spare. Whilst Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh picked a couple of wickets each, Deepak Hooda was once again, India’s highest run scorer with another good outing at number three (57 off 36 balls). Sanju Samson (38 off 30) and Suryakumar Yadav (36* off 22) also added valuable contributions.

Here’s all you need to know about the Northamptonshire vs India T20 warm-up match.

When and where will the Northamptonshire vs India T20 warm-up match take place?

The Northamptonshire vs India T20 warm-up match will be played on Sunday, July 3 at the County Ground in Northampton.

What time will the Northamptonshire vs India T20 warm-up match begin?

The Northamptonshire vs India T20 warm-up match will begin at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST).

Where to watch the Northamptonshire vs India T20 warm-up match?

The Northamptonshire vs India warm-up match won’t be telecasted on TV. It will, however, be streamed live on Northamptonshire Cricket Club’s official YouTube channel, ‘Steelbacks TV’.

Squads

Northamptonshire: Josh Cobb (c), Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Matthew Kelly, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Lewis McManus (wk), Luke Procter, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Richard Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

India: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik