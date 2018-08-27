North-East clampdown: BCCI ACU to keep an eye on inter-state transfers

It has been learnt that a lot of small time cricketers from Delhi and adjoining areas are allegedly offering money to get berths into the new state teams. It has been learnt that a lot of small time cricketers from Delhi and adjoining areas are allegedly offering money to get berths into the new state teams.

The Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai categorically said that BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) will be keeping a hawk eye on the inter-state player transfers in order to clamp down on malpractices.

With the introduction of NE states in mainstream domestic cricket, there has been multiple allegations of small time cricketers from Northern India trying to use unfair means to get into the new first class teams.

It has been learnt that a lot of small time cricketers from Delhi and adjoining areas are allegedly offering money to get berths into the new state teams which are in need of professional cricketers.

“The BCCI anti corruption unit has been told to monitor and if they find anything they will report the matter,” Rai said.

The former CAG chief also informed that BCCI ACU unit will be beefed up as the current three member team is distinctly inadequate to keep a tab on corrupt activities.

“We have decided to beef up the ACU unit. Each zone will have an ACU officer and we actually are not trying to set up a policing unit but those who can interact with people and gather information,” he said.

Meanwhile, on a recent media report about an India player having links with bookies as alleged by former IPS officer BB Misra, a member of Justice Mukul Mudgal probe committee, Rai said: “We checked BCCI records and didn’t find any such thing. Anyway, I have asked the BCCI ACU chief to probe the matter.”

