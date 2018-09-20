Normal service resumes: India back on track with thumping win over Pakistan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is returning from a lower back injury, removed openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman cheaply. (Source: AP) Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is returning from a lower back injury, removed openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman cheaply. (Source: AP)

Returning from a lower back injury and short of top-level game time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked a little undercooked in India’s Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong on Tuesday. He conceded 50 runs in nine overs and went wicketless. On paper, Pakistan presented a stiffer challenge to the Indian medium pacer. But he came through with flying colours.

Normal service resumed with regard to the recent India-Pakistan contests at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Pakistan’s batting imploded and India sauntered to a comfortable victory to finish as Group A toppers. The Champions Trophy final in June last year felt like an aberration. From the 2015 50-over World Cup in Australia to this Asia Cup in the UAE, over a period of three-and-a-half years, India have maintained a stranglehold on their arch rivals in white-ball cricket. A bit of hyperbole shouldn’t be frowned upon. But from the Indian team management’s perspective, Kumar’s performance was the biggest positive.

Imam-ul-Haq is the form player in the Pakistan team. After consecutive hundreds in Zimbabwe, he kick-started his Asia Cup campaign with an unbeaten half-century against Hong Kong. On a flat track and in 40 degrees heat, Kumar swung the first delivery of the match into the young opener. Then he made one rear a bit off a length. Haq tried to play a forcing shot off the back foot but managed only a thick edge. It was safe but Kumar had the early psychological advantage.

A wicket looked round the corner and Haq’s misadventure on the first ball of Kumar’s next over made things easier. The batsman charged down the track, aiming to break the shackles. Kumar spotted it early, shortened the length and cramped the batsman for room. The outside edge went to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. It must be said that Jasprit Bumrah, in for Khaleel Ahmed, had piled on the pressure by starting off with a maiden over.

Fakhar Zaman, the hero of the Champions Trophy final, was out-thought by Kumar. Once again, pressure played a part as the left-hander top-edged an attempted pull to mid-wicket. Given the length of the delivery, the shot wasn’t on. Also, Kumar had made it skid off the deck. Pakistan were 3/2 inside five overs after winning the toss. Kumar, and also Bumrah with two consecutive maidens, helped India wrest the initiative.

The UAE is Pakistan’s adopted home. But the Indian fans outnumbered their Pakistani counterparts on Wednesday. Early wickets magnified the noise level. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik tried to pull things back with an 82-run third-wicket partnership. Azam showed class. His back-to-back fours off Kumar were delightful. The two batsmen also took some sharp singles.

Malik rode his luck but hung on. Dhoni dropped him off Hardik Pandya when he was on 26. Pandya then had to be stretchered off, as he suffered a back injury. The partnership was in the process of steadying the ship for Pakistan when Kuldeep Yadav came up with arguably the ball of the match – a loopy wrong’un that went past Azam’s bat and hit off stump. The chinaman bowler then induced Malik into a slog-sweep, but Kumar misjudged the skier at deep mid-wicket.

The second half of the Pakistan innings belonged to Kedar Jadhav and his slingy off-spin. He accounted for Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan to return with figures of 3/23 in nine overs. In between, a superb throw from Ambati Rayudu at the non-striker’s end sent Malik packing. Bumrah and Kumar finished things off, with the latter taking 3/15 in seven overs. Pakistan were 162 all out in 43.1 overs. Done and dusted.

An 86-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made the chase a cakewalk for India. Mohammad Amir had to be taken care of and the stand-in skipper’s back-to-back boundaries off him gave India the momentum. Rohit also laid into Usman Khan. An exquisite off drive against Hasan Ali took him to his 35th ODI half-century. But Shadab Khan breached his defence with a leg-break.

Rohit got to out the leggies a few times in the Indian Premier League also in that manner, leaving a gap between bat and pad. Maybe, he is reading wrist-spin off the pitch and thereby giving himself less time to adjust.

Dhawan slapped a short ball from Faheem Ashraf straight to backward point. He would be disappointed to miss out on a half-ton. Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik remained together till the end, as India won by eight wickets, with 21 overs to spare. To make matters worse for Pakistan, Shadab had to leave the field after bowling just nine balls for what appeared to be a dodgy back.

