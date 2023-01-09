Norma Johnston: Australia’s oldest living Test cricketer dies aged 95

Australia’s oldest living Test cricketer Norma Johnston has died on Monday morning. She was 95.

Johnston played seven Tests for Australia from 1948 to 1951 as a middle-order batter and medium-pace bowler, scoring 151 runs at an average of 25.16 and claiming 22 wickets at 17.26.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins remembered her as ‘a pioneer of the women’s game’ as he took to Twitter and wrote, “This morning I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Norma Johnston. Norma was a pioneer of the women’s game and until her death was Australia’s oldest Test cricketer.”

This morning I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Norma Johnston.



Norma was a pioneer of the women’s game and until her death was Australia’s oldest Test cricketer. — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) January 9, 2023

“She was passionate about cricket, about her home town of Bathurst and the many women who would follow in her footsteps representing their state and country.

Her contribution to Australian cricket and the friendships she made with so many within the game will live on forever,” Cummins wrote in the Twitter thread.

Australian Cricket is mourning the loss of Norma Johnston (nee Whiteman), who has passed away aged 95. Norma played seven Tests from 1948-51 and, until her passing, was Australia’s oldest living Test cricketer. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/owdJhhbnZu — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 9, 2023

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley in a statement said, “Johnston did much to push the cause of female cricketers. Everyone across Australian cricket will be saddened to hear of Norma’s passing.

“As a pioneer, Norma not only made a wonderful contribution as a player but helped set the platform for the many thousands of women and girls now playing the game.

“On behalf of everyone in Australian cricket, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Norma’s family and friends at this sad time.”