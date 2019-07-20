Nobody can be member of two state associations, rules CoA

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided to make dual membership null and void, stating that a person can be a member of only one state association under the BCCI. In a directive issued on Friday, the Supreme Court-appointed panel said this has been done in accordance with the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Advertising

“… in order to implement Cricket Reforms process, membership of a person should be restricted to one (1) State Association and therefore, a person shall only be entitled to membership of one (1) State Association at a time,” the CoA directive stated.

It added: “In light of the above, it is directed that any person holding memberships to more than one (1) State Associations will have to choose the State Association to which he/she desires to remain a member. Further, the State Associations are directed to ensure that their respective members do not hold membership in any other State Association.”

There have been instances of persons having memberships in more than one state association. The Lodha Committee, in its report, addressed the issue, saying: “There does not seem to be any guideline or basis for membership, and there seems to be ad-hoc, often at the pleasure of the incumbents.”

Advertising

As for the CoA, it had earlier mandated that every state association would have to grant membership to all former international players hailing from the state. And the committee made it clear that former players would be entitled to membership of only one state association at a time. Several former players turned out for different states during their careers. They will have to choose one state association where they want to remain a member.

“The Committee of Administrators, keeping in mind the principle of de-centralisation of power and influence (which lies at the very core of the Cricket Reforms) directed that such former international players are required to indicate the State Association to which membership is to be granted. Further, the former international players are only entitled to membership to only one (1) State Association at a time,” stated the CoA directive.