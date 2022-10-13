‘No worries about Glenn Maxwell’s batting. He just needs a free mindset to play his game’: Josh Hazlewood

Glenn Maxwell hasn’t reached double-digits in his last six T20Is. He has also taken just three wickets this year though at an impressive economy rate of 7.35. Are Australia worried about his batting form? Not really, as his team-mates like Josh Hazlewood attest.

“”He’s just that close to winning a game for us off his own bat or the ball or in the field. So he’s a key part of our team and just adds that balance beautifully. “I’ve played a lot with Glenn lately, in particular at RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and obviously the Australian team, but all three aspects of the game he’s outstanding,”

The best thing for Australia, one of the favourites to win the T20 world cup, is that Maxwell can breathe easy in the middle order and do his thing. He doesn’t have to carry the team on its own. There is Stoinis, Tim David, and Matthew Wade for more power hitting. Also, Mitchell Marsh has been given the license to play attacking cricket at No.3.



“”Having that depth of batters, I think adds to that; Maxwell can just go out and play his game, whether it’s in the first six overs or outside that against spin, where he’s in particular pretty destructive,” Hazlewood said.

He did urge that what’s best for Maxwell would be to stick to his natural instinct, and not really focus about who else is there in the team for big hitting.

“You don’t want him going away from his natural instinct either. ”He’s the sort of a player that just reacts to what’s coming and plays his game and that’s the one thing you want from Glenn all the time. So I think he just (needs a) free mindset and (to) play his game.”

Marsh is yet to return to bowling in a match as he recovers from an ankle injury. Stoinis, who since returning from a side strain, has been good with the ball, with figures of 3-34 and 1-36 in the two games against England.

“Our three allrounders that are in the team, once Mitch is back bowling, that creates a great balance and whoever’s going well on the night or whatever the conditions dictate is going to work, they’ve got it covered for sure,” Hazlewood said.

“We’re probably ready to go I think (for the World Cup) and we’re just in a holding pattern now for another two games before we start, it sort of feels that way in the camp.”