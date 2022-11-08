‘No Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you’ll find a better connection’: Shami ahead of IND vs ENG game

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has taken some time off to explore the beauty of Australia amidst the ongoing T20 World Cup. On Tuesday, Shami took to Twitter to share a photo of him relaxing in a forest in Australia. The image was captioned, “There’s no Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you’ll find a better connection.”

With an economy rate of 6.11, the right-arm pacer has registered six wickets under his name in the tournament so far. After defeating Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne, team India are all set for a high-voltage semifinal clash with England in Adelaide on November 10.

Shami was roped in as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad who sustained a prolonged back injury during the India- South Africa series.