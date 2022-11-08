scorecardresearch
‘No Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you’ll find a better connection’: Shami ahead of IND vs ENG game

Mohammad Shami has taken six wickets in the tournament so far.

Mohammad ShamiMohammad Shami during his day off in Australia. (Source: mdshami.11/Instagram)

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has taken some time off to explore the beauty of Australia amidst the ongoing T20 World Cup. On Tuesday, Shami took to Twitter to share a photo of him relaxing in a forest in Australia. The image was captioned, “There’s no Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you’ll find a better connection.”

With an economy rate of 6.11, the right-arm pacer has registered six wickets under his name in the tournament so far. After defeating Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne, team India are all set for a high-voltage semifinal clash with England in Adelaide on November 10.

 

Shami was roped in as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad who sustained a prolonged back injury during the India- South Africa series.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:58:53 am
IPL will become world's biggest sporting league, Indians to remain away from overseas leagues: Arun Dhumal

