No voting rights, district cricket associations in Saurashtra move Supreme Court

Twelve different district cricket associations in Saurashtra have approached the Supreme Court and have written to the CoA after they were declined voting rights. This despite the Lodha Committee recommendations clearly giving voting powers to the districts. The plea, which is expected to be heard in the apex court on Tuesday, has been filed by the Saurashtra-Kutch Cricket Federation, which is made up of 12 out of the 17 districts affiliated to the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

The SKCF had earlier approached the SCA, requesting them for their voting rights as per the Lodha recommendations. However, the SCA in their newly adopted constitution that has been submitted to the CoA has not abided by that particular recommendation.

Paresh Simaria, treasurer of the Porbandar District association, said that their main plea was to get the voting rights and for a proper process to be followed for selecting teams. “We had approached the SCA but till date we have not received any response from them. The Supreme Court in its order has clearly stated that the districts’ association should get voting rights. Other state associations have provided voting rights to the district association, so why can’t the SCA do the same?” Simaria said.