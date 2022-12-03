scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Watch: Joe Root shines ball on Jack Leach’s sweating head

England's Joe Root rubbed the red cherry on left-arm spinner Jack Leach's head to shine it.

Joe Root shines ball on Jack Leach’s head. (Screengrab)

No sweat, no issue. England’s Joe Root has found a unique way to shine the ball during the first Test against Pakistan by rubbing the red cherry all over left-arm spinner Jack Leach’s head. on Day 3 at Rawalpindi

It happened during the 73rd over of the Pakistan innings. England in dire need of wickets, gave the ball to Ollie Robson, and meanwhile, when the medium pacer was giving his jumper to the umpire, Root started to polish the ball on Jack Leach’s head. The incident left commentators in a fix.

“I think Root is shining the ball on Leach’s head,” said Nasser Hussai.

“It’s classic. It’s ingenious, it’s absolutely ingenious, because you are no longer allowed to use saliva. Tests have apparently proven that sweat is much more effective in shining the ball than saliva – a relic of the Covid days. But I never thought of using that particular scalp as a way of sourcing the shine,” said David Gower in between laughs.

Nasser chips in: “Dave don’t look at my direction. Don’t even look at my directon.”

Leach was seen walking back to the pavilion immediately after offering his help for the benefit of the team.

Leach has bagged two wickets in Pakistan’s innings and has been the lone bowler, who has troubled Pakistan batters.

In reply to England’s 657, Pakistan are 383 for 3. Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haq (121) has scored century and put on 225 runs for the opening wicket.

Captain Babar Azam is batting on 90 and is involved in an unbeaten 73-run stand for the fourth wicket.

