‘No room for friendliness in this contest’: Ramiz Raja slams Salman Ali Agha’s controversial run out by Bangladesh

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja slammed the Bangladesh team for the controversial run out of Salman Ali Agha on 64 in the second ODI at Mirpur’s Shere Bangla Stadium on Friday. The incident happened in the 39th over when Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling.

On the fourth ball of the 39th over, Mohd Rizwan defended the ball which rolled towards Agha at the non-striker’s end. Miraz moved sideways and stopped the ball which landed at Agha’s feet. The Pakistan batter tried to stoop and pick up the ball, but Miraz was quicker, snatching the ball and then throwing it at the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The Pakistan cricketer was shocked to see Miraz and the other Bangladesh fielders appealing for a run out.

The decision was sent upstairs to the third umpire and while he was taking a look, cameras caught a livid Agha throwing his gloves and bat on the ground in anger. He had tried to pick the ball up to give the Bangladesh bowler.

The third umpire had given Agha run out and he trudged off in anger. Cameras then caught the usually calm Agha gesticulating in anger and aiming his words at Bangladesh players who were celebrating the wicket. At one point, Rizwan too had to intervene and hold back a Bangladesh player who tried to say something back to Agha as he was walking off.

Finally, when he crossed the boundary ropes, the Pakistan batter was seen throwing his gloves and helmet on the ground in anger.

The wicket did seem to start Pakistan’s rapid descent, as Rizwan fell two balls later and Pakistan ended up losing their last seven wickets for 43 runs starting with that run out.

What did Ramiz Raja say about the controversial Agha run out?

Raja was on commentary during the incident and repeatedly spoke about the incident being contrary to the spirit of the game.

Then, after the innings ended, Raja was on the panel to discuss the first innings where he did not hold back.

“I come from a different school of thought. Today the game is played differently, teams go for the jugular the moment they see an opportunity! This was outside the sportsmen’s spirit. But he was well within his right to get that run out. The intention here (from Agha) was trying to do a good deed. You never do that to the opposition. Agha’s stern reaction was obvious. The intentions of both players were very different. One player was trying to run the other out while the second one was trying to be friendly. And there’s no room for friendliness in this contest. I would give Bangladesh a 10 out of 100 for this. They could have done a bit better,” Raja said.

He had earlier pointed out that Pakistan’s total of 274 was 20 or 30 runs short.

“This is a chaseable score. And it’s a battable pitch. The ball comes on nicely to the bat,” Raja said.