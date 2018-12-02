No restrictions on foreign players in playing XI makes T10 an exciting prospect: Andre Russell

For long it has been said in cricket that a team does half the job it needs to do for a victory if it piles up a big total batting first. However, in the second edition of the T10 league, the Northern Warriors are changing that notion. They batted second in almost every match they played in the league stage. Only once did they bat first and they ended up smashing 183 runs in that match. Andre Russell has been a driving force for them and if there is any player who is tailor-made for this budding format, it is West Indian all rounder.

Speaking exclusively to the IndianExpress.com, Russell gave his insights as to why he believes that this format is so dynamic and is here to stay.

“T10 Cricket format is like a 90-minute entertainment thriller with huge mass appeal. I think the upcoming generation will be excited to come and watch and is certainly a one for the future. There are about three games in a day and there are no restrictions on the number of foreign players in playing XI. So players from around the world can blend together and play exciting cricket. Its all about excitement and I hope our team will go from strength and into the finals.”

So is the mindset in T10 all about complete destruction? “Not really. Its all about confidence. Just stay positive and back yourself,” he added.

The recipe for Russell’s ability are his midnight workout sessions which not only has built his power game but at the same time helped him stay fit and build his stamina. “Yea of course, I put a lot of effort into those midnight exercises. You have to be strong and fit to clear the ropes. I try to stay fit all the time and make sure the power is still there.”

Northern Warriors also have a strong Caribbean contingent which no doubt helped them cement their position as serious title contenders. Led by Russell and Nicholas Pooran the Caribbean stars have displayed some incredible power hitting to record the highest ever total in T10 cricket in the eighth match of this season.

But Russell does not want to read too much into it. “Pooran is a young guy and he is doing well for us. I want him to keep doing well until the finals. Maybe after that I can talk about his performances. But yes so far he is doing a good job.”

“We are all sticking together as a team. whether it is a guy taking a good catch or a big wicket or scoring the runs it all boils down to performing as a team and I jope we continue this into the finals” he concluded.

Meanwhile, ZEE5, the digital entertainment platform from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. are the title sponsors of the Northern Warriors in the second season of the T10 Cricket League. Northern Warriors is one of the three new teams making their debut in the T10 Cricket League

