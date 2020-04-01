‘No religion, no cast, only humanity’: Harbhajan Singh appeals on social media

Harbhajan Singh appealed on social media to spread love and not hate. (Source: Screengrab) Harbhajan Singh appealed on social media to spread love and not hate. (Source: Screengrab)

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, on Wednesday, made an appeal to his fans on social media where he asked them to let go of hate and spread the love.

Sharing the video of a news clip that depicts an NGO in the US working tirelessly to help people in distress, Harbhajan wrote: “No religion,no cast, only humanity..that’s what it is.. stay safe stay home..spread love not hate or virus.. let’s pray for every single one.. May waheguru bless us al. (sic).”

No religion,no cast, only humanity..that’s what it is.. stay safe stay home..spread love not hate or virus.. let’s pray for every single one.. May waheguru bless us all 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #BeKind #BreakTheChain #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/evPob7er0F — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 1, 2020

His appeal comes at a time after he was criticized by a section of fans for lending support to ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation.

Earlier, Harbhajan, along with Yuvraj, had posted video messages on Twitter supporting the work that Afridi’s charity foundation is doing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

READ | Yuvraj responds to backlash for call to donate to Afridi’s foundation

“The world is passing through extreme testing and unprecedented times. Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them and contribute whatever u can,” the 38-year-old had said.

However, his appeal did not go down well with their Indian fans as his national and moral responsibilities were put on question for supporting Pakistan and ignoring India’s plight in the middle of the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd