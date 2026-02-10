‘I have no regrets’: Lindsey Vonn defiant after Olympic crash leaves her with complex leg fracture

In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, Lindsey Vonn crashes during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

American ski great Lindsey Vonn said she has “no regrets” after suffering a complex tibia fracture in a dramatic crash during the women’s downhill at the Winter Olympics in Cortina, an injury that will require multiple surgeries.

The 41-year-old, competing at her fifth and final Olympic Games, crashed just 13 seconds into Sunday’s race after striking a gate while already racing with ruptured ligaments in her left knee. Thrown violently off balance, Vonn was left screaming in pain on the course and required prolonged medical attention before being airlifted to a hospital in Treviso.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, later underwent surgery on her fractured left leg.