No prior approval, Committee of Administrators cancel BCCI panel meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s scheduled New Area Development Programme (NADP) committee meeting, scheduled for May 27 in Mumbai, now stands cancelled because the panel didn’t take prior approval from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Board secretary Amitabh Choudhary had issued an agenda notice for the NADP meeting in which the members wanted a review and follow-up of actions on decision taken at the earlier meeting. The meeting would have also discussed further steps necessary for development of the game in the northeastern states.

State officials should be appointed through High Court: CoA

In its email on Monday to NADP members, CoA wrote that there was no prior approval taken for the meeting and cited Paragraph 10 of the directions dated March 15, 2018 which states: “Notice of any meeting of any committee/ sub-committee or the General Body of the BCCI shall be issued only with the prior approval of the Committee of Administrators. While seeking such approval the convener of the relevant committee/sub-committee and/or the Acting President/Acting Secretary, as the case may be, shall also provide a draft notice and draft agenda for the proposed meeting as well as any related documents that are circulated and/or intended to be circulated to the persons/members entitled.”

As per the directives of the CoA, the BCCI CEO is entitled to be present at any such meeting. All decisions taken should be intimated by the chairman of the meeting to the Committee of Administrators and the CEO in the form of draft minutes of meeting as soon as possible. No decisions taken during such meeting shall be acted upon and/or implemented without the prior approval of the CoA.

The email further reads, “Accordingly, the proposed meeting of the NADP Committee scheduled to be held on 27th May 2018 stands cancelled.” The CoA has now decided that it shall henceforth not approve and/or permit the convening of any committee/sub-committee of BCCI that does not find mention in the existing Memorandum and Rules and Regulations of BCCI (“Existing BCCI Constitution”) unless the CoA is itself desirous of referring and/or eliciting the views of such committee/sub-committee on a specific issue.

