No pressure on me, time to enjoy the WTC final: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli believes that India and New Zealand “are on equal terms” as far as conditions for the World Test Championship (WTC) final are concerned. Kohli also remains unperturbed about India’s lack of preparation time before the finale in Southampton and said that it is time to enjoy the occasion after the hard yards put over the past few years.

The Indian captain insisted that his side has enough knowledge of the playing conditions and the prior experience of playing on English shores will help them going forward.

“In the past, we have landed in places three days prior even in a proper schedule and have had a hell of a series and hell of competition, so it is all in the head,” Kohli said in the pre-departure press conference.

“We all know what the conditions are and I think the hunger and desire to be there is what matters. We don’t have issues with four practice sessions. We are not bothered by that at all.”

“All of us take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket, and the way, we have progressed as a side is an example of what Test cricket means to us. So, for all of us as a unit, those who have been part of the Test side for many years, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work,” he said.

“Conditions are as potent for New Zealand as they are for us. Australia conditions should have favoured them but we beat them. It’s about how you look at situations. If you want us to board the flight to the UK feeling like New Zealand has the edge then there is no point in boarding that flight. We know we are on equal terms.” said Kohli.

When asked if the victory in England will be the final frontier for his team, Kohli did not agree and said, “I don’t think there is any frontier for us. In Test cricket, we have finished number one for a few years now. We have worked hard to reach here. For us, it’s about keeping those standards hard. It’s like football, if you win one Champions League, you don’t stop, you just want to keep winning,” said Virat Kohli.

Kohli also maintained that there is no pressure on him and from the team’s point of view it was time to enjoy and savour the occasion.

“Have no pressure on me. As a team, we now have to enjoy after years of hard work. I just want to take Indian cricket forward. There was no pressure on me previously and nor there is no sort of pressure on me now. It is time to enjoy the final” Kohli concluded.