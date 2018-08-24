No powers have been taken away from officials: Vinod Rai

COA chief Vinod Rai. COA chief Vinod Rai.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai has confirmed that the Supreme Court-appointed Committee hasn’t removed the existing BCCI office-bearers – acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry – from their posts following the registration of the new BCCI constitution, as per the Supreme Court order, which came into effect from Wednesday.

“No powers have been taken away. Only that all powers exercisable by the elected office-bearers will henceforth be as per the new constitution,” Rai told The Indian Express. It is learnt that Choudhary, as the cricket board acting secretary, will continue to convene the selection committee meetings as the convenor till the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The CoA clarification came in the wake of the directions issued by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee. It said following the registration of the new BCCI constitution (as per the Supreme Court’s August 9 judgment) on August 21, the old constitution of the cricket board “stands extinguished”.

The CoA directions, also, defined the role and functioning of the office-bearers. “Any powers exercisable by any office bearer will henceforth be only as mandated under the New Constitution and shall be exercised only with the prior approval of the Committee of Administrators. The office bearers and/or their respective Executive Assistants, as well as the employees of BCCI, shall not undertake any travel outside India at BCCI expense without the prior approval of the CoA,” it said.

A cricket board member took exception. “I am not at all surprised by these directions as they are consistent with the other decisions of the CoA that reek of a strong bias against the office-bearers and the BCCI. They say that they are the Apex Council and they are the Governing Council but they do not explain this leap of faith of theirs,” the member said, on condition of anonymity.

The CoA has also dissolved all committees and sub-committees under the old constitution, except the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and the “duly reconstituted” selection committees. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the state associations that have already passed their new constitutions (in sync with the Lodha Committee recommendations), will have to convene their AGMs again and pass the new constitutions as per the Supreme Court’s August 9 judgment.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App