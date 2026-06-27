‘No place for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi right now in India squad’: Ashwin

With India losing the first T20I against Ireland in what was their first loss against Ireland on Friday, all the talk has been about whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his debut in the second match. While Abhishek Sharma played a 20-ball knock of 50 runs on Friday, Sanju Samson could only score five runs. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in, saying that he still doesn’t see how it will be fair on Samson or Abhishek if Sooryavanshi takes up either of their places in the next match.

“There is no place for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi right now. If he has to play, then selectors should send him to Zimbabwe tour, where these incumbent openers will not be there. But it seems difficult. Sanju Samson is not in Test team and ODI team and same with Abhishek Sharma. Earlier, one player used to play in all three formats. This is the ODI cricket World Cup preparation year and if the T20 cricketers will not get a chance, then where will they play. So it’s not fair. Whatever happened, it was right. On merit, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi demands a place. But then not at the cost of the incumbent openers. Purely if you have to make a place for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, it should come in case of loss of form or an injury replacement,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel Ash ki Baat.