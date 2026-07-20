‘No noise, no fun’: Rohit dismisses retirement speculation after Lord’s hundred

Rohit Sharma smashed 138 at Lord's on Sunday, the first ODI century by an Indian at the venue. (AP Photo)

India opener Rohit Sharma dismissed speculations of his ODI future, insisting that he remains fully committed to continuing in the role after smashing a record-breaking hundred against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

“Let the noise be there. If there’s no noise, there’s no fun. My job is inside and their job is outside. That’s how I look at it,” Rohit said in a bcci.tv video.

Set a daunting 388-run chase by Harry Brook’s men, the highest at the Home of Cricket, India were steered by Rohit’s stoic century, his 34th in the format.

Rohit became the first Indian to smash a century at Lord’s with his eighth ODI century in England, the most by a visiting batter in any country. The 39-year-old also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar with his 46th century as an opener for India across formats.