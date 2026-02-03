No India-Pakistan contest in T20 World Cup could cause losses to the tune of USD 250 million

Pakistan and Indian players stand for national anthem before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai,United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

An India-Pakistan fixture in an ICC event generates revenue to the tune of a staggering “USD 250 million (over Rs 2200 crore)”, as per some estimates and the absence of the cash-cow fixture from the upcoming T20 World Cup is certain to cause heavy losses to all stakeholders.

Such is the pull of the contest between the arch-rivals, who only play in multi team competitions due to the tense relations between the two countries, that the ICC places them in the same pool in every world event.

On Sunday, the Pakistan government announced its team’s boycott of the marquee clash in Colombo on February 15.