India does not have a like-for-like bowler who can replace Mohammed Shami: Coach Badruddin Siddiqui

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s toil and bagful of wickets in domestic cricket should have earned him an India call, his long-time coach Badruddin Siddiqui opines. He, however, has resigned to the fact that the selectors have decided to look beyond him for now. “Mujhe bhi wohi lagta hai ke selectors ab usse bhool gaye hain (I feel the selectors have forgotten about him),” Siddiqui said on Tuesday, after Shami scalped eight wickets against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in Kalyani.

Shami did the star turn with 8 for 90 as Bengal took a 26-run first innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir. But by the end of the day J&K’s Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar took four wickets each to bowl out Bengal for just 99.