‘No hurdle big enough’: Jasprit Bumrah post rehab video

Going into the 2022 Asia Cup, the biggest miss for India would be their premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right arm quick has been out of action since the tour of England earlier this summer owing to a back spasm.

Bumrah, currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy, took to Instagram to post a video of his training with the caption, ‘no hurdle big enough’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

The 28-year-old can be seen performing multiple drills such as jumping hurdles and throw ball, using full force of his back which looks to be recovering well.

With the T20 format Asia Cup to be followed by a T20 World Cup in Australia this October, India would want their third-highest wicket taker in the format fully fit for the main event down under. Since his debut in 2016, Bumrah has picked 69 wickets for India in 58 T2oIs, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (79) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (72) in the tally.

The writing on the wall says it all 💯💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/8IpdrP5Gnm — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 17, 2022

Before getting injured, Bumrah had picked 15 wickets across format in England, including a 5-fer at Lord’s in the first of the three ODI’s. Captaining India in the one off Test against England at Edgbaston, he had also delivered 29 runs with the bat in the Stuart Broad over that went for 35 runs, the most in Test cricket history.

India are also missing Harshal Patel, who had also been a regular in India’s T20 lineup following a spectacular IPL 2021, in their Asia Cup squad. Patel has also been in the rehab alongside Bumrah at the NCA, recovering from a rib injury.