scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

‘No hurdle big enough’: Jasprit Bumrah post rehab video

The 28-year-old can be seen performing multiple drills such as jumping hurdles and throw ball, using full force of his back which looks to be recovering well.

Jasprit Bumrah undergoing training to recover from his back injury. (Screengrab: @jaspritb1/Instagram)

Going into the 2022 Asia Cup, the biggest miss for India would be their premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right arm quick has been out of action since the tour of England earlier this summer owing to a back spasm.

Bumrah, currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy, took to Instagram to post a video of his training with the caption, ‘no hurdle big enough’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
The 28-year-old can be seen performing multiple drills such as jumping hurdles and throw ball, using full force of his back which looks to be recovering well.

With the T20 format Asia Cup to be followed by a T20 World Cup in Australia this October, India would want their third-highest wicket taker in the format fully fit for the main event down under. Since his debut in 2016, Bumrah has picked 69 wickets for India in 58 T2oIs, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (79) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (72) in the tally.

Before getting injured, Bumrah had picked 15 wickets across format in England, including a 5-fer at Lord’s in the first of the three ODI’s. Captaining India in the one off Test against England at Edgbaston, he had also delivered 29 runs with the bat in the Stuart Broad over that went for 35 runs, the most in Test cricket history.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

India are also missing Harshal Patel, who had also been a regular in India’s T20 lineup following a spectacular IPL 2021, in their Asia Cup squad. Patel has also been in the rehab alongside Bumrah at the NCA, recovering from a rib injury.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:23:45 pm
Next Story

Delhi: Rohini resident cheated of Rs 5 lakh while purchasing steel for company

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; likely to miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; likely to miss Asia Cup

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News