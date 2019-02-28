No extra runs during Day 1 of New Zealand vs Bangladesh

New Zealand won the toss and opt to bowl first in the first Test against Bangladesh at Hamilton on Thursday. Tamim Iqbal scored a fine hundred (126 off 128 balls) but the visitors failed to capitalise on his innings and from 121/1 they were shot out for 234.

Advertising

In a disciplined bowling performance Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner and Todd Astle delivered 59.2 overs among themselves to pick up all 10 wickets.

But what they also did was concede no extra runs throughout the entire day’s play. Such a feat has is a rare occurenece.

The last time such a record took place was way back in 1955 – Pakistan 328 (off 187 overs) had no extras against India at Lahore in 1955. Batting first, their innings occupied not only the first day but most of the second.

Meanwhile, centurion on day one, Tamim Iqbal expressed disapointment over his team’s performance and said, “To be honest, getting this kind of start was like a dream for us because normally on a greenish wicket we tend to lose two or three wickets early and everyone knows what follows next.”

Advertising

“But after getting such a brilliant start, not to capitalise is disappointing. Not only me, who just scored a hundred, but everyone in the dressing room very disappointed,” cricbuzz quoted him as saying.