No DRS during Pakistan’s upcoming white ball home series against NZ

Decision Review System (DRS) will not be used during Pakistan’s upcoming limited overs home series against New Zealand due to the non-availability of an approved provider for the technology.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the producers/broadcasters of the series could not find an approved provider of the technology required to run the system during the series which begins on September 17, according to a source.

Member Boards can only have DRS technology providers who are approved by the International Cricket Council, one source said. He said the DRS technology will be available for the two T20 Internationals against England in October in Lahore.

The series will have three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. Rawalpindi will host the ODIs to be played on September 17, 19 and 21 while the T20Is will be played in Lahore on September 25, 25, 29, October 1 and 3.

Another source said the problem of not being able to find a DRS technology provider and operator had arisen as the PCB sold the media rights of the New Zealand series very late.

The rights were sold very late and that is why this problem has arisen. The result is the series will be without DRS technology on television.

The source said there was so much international cricket being played around the world at this time that equipment technology provision will have to be arranged well in advance.