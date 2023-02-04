No decision on Asian Cup 2023 venue in Asian Cricket Council’s meeting in Bahrain

The Asian Cricket Council held its executive board meeting on Saturday in Bahrain and agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the Asia Cup 2023, according to a release issued. No decision was taken on the venue of the tournament but according to the release, an update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023.

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023,” the ACC statement read.

During Saturday’s meeting, the board also took a decision of including teams from Japan (Japan Cricket Association and Indonesia (Persutan Cricket Indonesia) in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

In December last year, ACC chairman Jay Shah had released the itinerary of the continental body and the venue of Asia Cup wasn’t mentioned.

This led to PCB chief Najam Sethi accusing Shah of taking “unilateral decision”, an allegation that ACC officially refuted stating that repeated emails to PCB seeking recommendations on the itinerary went unanswered.

In October last year, Shah, who is also the supremo of BCCI, had officially told the media that India will not travel to Pakistan.

The erstwhile PCB chief Ramiz Raja had back then threatened that Pakistan will not travel to India for this year’s 50 over World Cup.