Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

No big names in fray, two-way fight between Sarandeep and Abhay for chief coach’s post

Former national selector Gagan Khoda, who had played a couple of ODIs for India in 1998-99 season, is favourite to become the chief selector of the senior team.

Delhi BJP call to take sides in DDCA polls leaves some miffedThere are around 4,000 eligible DDCA members who vote in the elections.

With only a couple of weeks left for the start of inter-state tournaments, the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is on its way to becoming one of the last state units to name a head coach for its senior team.

Such has been the dearth of quality applications that the state body will have to choose between former India off-spinner Sarandeep Singh and ex-India women’s team fielding coach Abhay Sharma. It is understood that apart from these two, some even more un-fancied names have made it to the final short-list. “Look, DDCA invited applications for the post of chief coach and that is absolutely fine. But if you want big names with proven track record, then you can’t just sit back and expect them to apply.

You (DDCA brass) need to approach them, make an offer they can’t refuse,” a senior DDCA official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The first tournament that the senior team will take part in is Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 that starts on October 11 and the new coach will have very little time to get into the groove and get a hang of his core team.

“If MP got Chandrakant Pandit, it is because they had planned months prior to the season and went all the way to procure his services.
“We have to understand that a good coach will know his value and will never apply.

Having said that, let’s hope whoever is selected by the CAC (Nikhil Chopra, Reema Malhotra and Gursharan Singh) does a good job,” he said.
Former National selector Gagan Khoda likely chief selector. Former national selector Gagan Khoda, who had played a couple of ODIs for India in 1998-99 season, is favourite to become the chief selector of the senior team. Khoda has played 132 first-class games for Rajasthan and Central Zone but with Delhi domicile being an eligibility criteria, he entered the mix.

“Among all the applications that we have received, only Gagan’s CV stands out and as far as chairmanship is concerned, he is at the moment far ahead in the race

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:23:58 pm
